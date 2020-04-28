Ropes & Gray Guides Constitution Capital To $1B PE Fund

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 10:49 AM EDT) -- Boston-based Constitution Capital Partners, advised by Ropes & Gray, has finalized its largest ever fund after securing $1 billion from limited partners, with plans to invest directly in lower middle market companies and in buyout funds, the private equity firm said Tuesday. CCP closed Ironsides V, and its related segregated mandates, after surpassing an original target of $600 million, according to a statement. It represents the firm’s largest fundraise to date, and received capital contributions from a group of new and existing investors, including public pension plans, corporations, Taft-Hartley pension plans, foundations, endowments, family offices and wealthy individuals. “For more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS