Latham-Repped KKR Takes $100M Stake In Sidley-Guided O9

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP-represented private equity group KKR & Co. Inc. made a $100 million investment in Sidley Austin-represented supply chain management software company o9, which provides analytics, planning and supply chain insight, the companies said. In a statement, Dallas-based o9 Solutions Inc. said the investment values it at more than $1 billion and is its first external capital raise. Proceeds from the investment will be used to help further develop its platform and products for different industries, reduce implementation times and help fund regional expansion, said Igor Rikalo, president and chief operating officer of o9. The company's clients include groups...

