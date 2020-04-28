Car Dealer Slams DLA Piper's Escape Bid in Malpractice Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A China-based auto dealer has urged a Nevada federal court not to toss a malpractice case against DLA Piper LLP, arguing that the firm fails to establish that the company was not the entity that hired it. China Auto Logistics Inc. pushed back against DLA Piper’s assertion that it cannot sue the firm over a contentious investigation because a separate audit committee was the one that purportedly did the hiring, asserting that the committee was working on behalf of the company, according to Monday’s opposition brief in the District of Nevada. “It is dubious whether an audit committee is even an...

