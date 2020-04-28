Chancery Rejects Legal Fees For Acquitted Cantor Trader

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Cantor Fitzgerald LP rightly invoked its unambiguous partnership contract rights when it denied millions in legal fee payments to a former Cantor trader despite his 2018 acquittal in a federal fraud prosecution, a Delaware vice chancellor found on Tuesday. Ruling from the bench during a teleconference, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn rejected all challenges to the denial raised by former trader and managing director David Demos, who was indicted in 2016 for allegedly manipulating and falsifying price disclosures in residential mortgage-backed securities deals. The vice chancellor found that Cantor’s managing general partner, CF Group Management Inc., had discretion under its limited...

