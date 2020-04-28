Customers Win $5.2M In Atty Fees For Milk Price-Fixing Row

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has granted $5.2 million in attorney fees to consumers who notched a $220 million settlement approved last December to end their price-fixing allegations in a class action against milk producers. Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel in an order Monday approved the award for service rendered by appointed co-lead counsel Barrett Law Group PA, NastLaw LLC and Roberts Law Firm and other class attorneys. "Among the factors co-lead counsel should consider are the consistency, quantum, duration, and intensity of the fee applicants' commitment to the litigation, participation and leadership in the various common benefit contributions performed,...

