3 Firms Vie For Lead In Becton Securities Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP, The Rosen Law Firm PA and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP each fought for the lead counsel role Monday in a proposed securities class action accusing medical technology manufacturer Becton Dickinson & Co. of failing to disclose software issues with its medical devices.

The three competitors told a New Jersey federal judge that their respective investor clients should be named lead plaintiff in the suit because they had suffered the largest financial losses in a stock drop after Becton recalled its Alaris infusion pump, which the company estimated would push down its 2020 first-quarter revenues...

