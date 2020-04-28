Commerce Floats Watchdog System For Aluminum Imports

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration proposed a new aluminum import monitoring system Tuesday that would require U.S. companies to obtain licenses to help warn the government of potential import surges and circumvention efforts by foreign producers. The U.S. Department of Commerce said its proposed Aluminum Import Monitoring and Analysis system would follow the same model as the steel monitoring program the government has used for more than 15 years by using licensing requirements to keep close tabs on import trends. "Because Commerce grants import licenses prior to the submission of an importation's customs entry summary data ... this approach ensures that the aluminum...

