Taking Trade Secrets Not Protected Speech, Court Says

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday revived a trade secrets lawsuit between rival sign manufacturing companies and an employee who switched loyalties, finding that the claims against the employee were wrongly dismissed under a free speech law. A three-justice panel of the First Court of Appeals in Houston said National Signs LLC will get another chance to sue John Graff, who it alleges violated a noncompete, stole trade secrets — including corporate practices, algorithms and processes — and brought them to competitor Al Ross Sign Group. The panel said the misappropriation allegations don't involve any public or community interests that would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS