Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Burger King Fights Workers' Bid To Revive Antitrust Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Burger King on Monday said workers attempting to revive their antitrust suit over the fast food chain's anti-poaching rule can’t have it their way, arguing against the idea that its franchises compete with each other like “NFL teams” in hiring decisions.

Burger King said U.S District Judge Jose E. Martinez's citation of the Supreme Court's Copperweld and American Needle decisions in his March dismissal of the suit — which accused the chain of illegally barring its franchisees from hiring another franchisee’s employees — affirm that its connection to its franchisees is more like that between a parent and subsidiary than that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!