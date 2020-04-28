Burger King Fights Workers' Bid To Revive Antitrust Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Burger King on Monday said workers attempting to revive their antitrust suit over the fast food chain's anti-poaching rule can’t have it their way, arguing against the idea that its franchises compete with each other like “NFL teams” in hiring decisions. Burger King said U.S District Judge Jose E. Martinez's citation of the Supreme Court's Copperweld and American Needle decisions in his March dismissal of the suit — which accused the chain of illegally barring its franchisees from hiring another franchisee’s employees — affirm that its connection to its franchisees is more like that between a parent and subsidiary than that...

