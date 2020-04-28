7th Circ. Weighs Limits On Packaging In Bud Light Ad Row

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Seventh Circuit judges on Tuesday pushed MillerCoors to explain how Bud Light packaging stating Bud's beer is made without corn syrup can be enjoined without evidence that consumers who see the packaging were influenced by Bud Light’s overall “no corn syrup” ad campaign. Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch is asking the Seventh Circuit to reverse an injunction that stretches to its “secondary packaging” — the cardboard cases around individual cans and beers. Anheuser-Busch says a district judge wrongly held that a jury could find that the packaging conveyed an implicit message that other beers contain corn syrup given the company’s “full advertising...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS