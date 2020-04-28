2nd Circ. Reverses Utica Mutual’s $64M Win In Asbestos Case

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday overturned a $64 million verdict won by Utica Mutual Insurance Co. against its reinsurer in a dispute over coverage of asbestos injuries, saying the district court had misunderstood the terms of Utica's policy when it handed down the verdict. In a published opinion, the three-judge panel wrote that the terms of Utica's reinsurance policy with Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. did not cover Utica's settlement with a client who had been sued over asbestos-related injuries, because that settlement did not exceed the limits needed to trigger FFIC's coverage. According to the panel's findings, the FFIC policy that...

