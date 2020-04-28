NJ Justices Question Tax Break For Church Construction Site

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey church's request for a property tax exemption for a warehouse in a year it underwent construction drew criticism from the state's highest court Tuesday, as several justices said the exemption could encourage unsafe property use. Representatives of the church, Christian Mission John 316, argued that the city of Passaic wrongfully denied an exemption for the warehouse property in 2012, saying that the property was used for religious purposes by storing church items in prior years and in prayer services for construction workers during renovations. During a virtual hearing, however, Justice Lee Solomon expressed concern that granting an exemption...

