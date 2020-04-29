NCAA Backs Name, Image Rights But Seeks 'Safe Harbor'

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association said Wednesday it will make rule changes to allow college athletes to earn money from endorsements and other uses of their names, images and likenesses, but will continue to push Congress to take regulation of the issue out of states' hands and give it a "safe harbor" from lawsuits as it works to enact the new rules. Following a meeting Tuesday, the NCAA Board of Governors approved rule changes for athletes "to receive compensation for third-party endorsements both related to and separate from athletics" in what could be a drastic change to current rules that prohibit...

