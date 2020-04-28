MobileIron Accuses BlackBerry Of 'Extortion' Over Patents

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Software company MobileIron alleged in a suit filed Monday in California that BlackBerry has committed attempted extortion by making “spurious and baseless” allegations of patent infringement against it that “would not pass muster in any court of law." MobileIron, which makes security programs for smartphones and tablets, claims in the suit that BlackBerry infringes four of its own patents. MobileIron also seeks a ruling that it doesn’t infringe numerous BlackBerry patents, and that BlackBerry’s letters demanding that MobileIron license those patents amount to patent misuse and attempted civil extortion under California state law. “Due to Blackberry’s shrinking presence in the marketplace,...

