FCC Launches Rule To Eliminate 'One Ring' Phone Scams

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission unveiled a proposal to help combat one-ring scam calls, which trick customers into redialing a foreign number and incurring high charges. The FCC plan would implement the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence, or TRACED, Act which was enacted in January and would give voice service providers permission to block calls from numbers suspected to be used in one-ring scams. "I am pleased that my colleagues agreed to my request to fast track this effort," FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. "I look forward to the record that develops and more importantly,...

