Enough Already With Opioid Bellwethers, Pharmacies Say

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Big pharmacy chains on Tuesday objected to plans in the multidistrict opioid litigation to select a new bellwether case to test allegations of improper painkiller dispensing, saying another case in Northern Ohio federal court would be overkill. In a three-page court filing, the pharmacies — including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Rite-Aid — targeted U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster's recent directive for the companies and attorneys for local governments to find a new bellwether case after the Sixth Circuit struck dispensing allegations from an upcoming bellwether trial. According to Tuesday's filing, Judge Polster's plans for another trial in Northern Ohio are...

