Commerce Says India, Turkey Quartz Too Cheap

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Quartz surface products imported from India and Turkey were sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices and received anti-competitive subsidies from the countries' governments, the U.S. Department of Commerce found in a final determination. Commerce's International Trade Administration on Tuesday said that Indian exporters sold the products in the U.S. between 2.67% and 5.15% below their fair value, while imports from Turkey were up to 5.17% below fair value. Quartz surface products are used in countertops and backsplashes, among other items, and their imports from India and Turkey were worth a combined $97.5 million in 2018, the determination said....

