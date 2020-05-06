$13M UCLA Case Exposes Calif. Employment Litigation Flaws

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- In Pinter-Brown v. Regents of the University of California,[1] the California Court of Appeal's Second Appellate District recently reversed a blockbuster $13 million judgment that was entered against UCLA in favor of one of its former professors of medicine, Dr. Lauren Pinter-Brown. Pinter-Brown went to trial against University of California, Los Angeles, on claims of gender and age discrimination and age harassment — the jury found in UCLA's favor on the age-related claims. After almost three weeks of trial, the jury rendered a verdict of more than $13 million in favor of Pinter-Brown, consisting of approximately $3 million in past and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS