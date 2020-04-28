Antares Pharma Beats Suit Over 'Vague' Drug Statements

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Antares Pharma Inc. again defeated a proposed securities class action alleging it misled investors about the risks of hypertension, suicide and depression associated with a testosterone medication after a New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday said the company's purported misrepresentations were "vague and general statements of optimism." Nearly 10 months after tossing the previous suit in the case, U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp made that finding with respect to lead plaintiff Serghei Lungu's claims regarding company officials' statements about QuickShot Testosterone, marketed as Xyosted, including that "'QST was found to be safe'" and "QST showed 'positive ... safety data.'"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS