Fla. BCBS Proposed Class Action Survives Magistrate's Look

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge on has recommended allowing the bulk of an ERISA suit against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida Inc. and New Directions Behavioral Health LLC to proceed, although he expressed reservations about the plaintiff's ability to represent the proposed class in her case over New Directions' guidelines for covering residential treatment. U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel C. Irick said Tuesday that Susan Hering's claims under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act for breach of fiduciary duty and improper denial of benefits against the insurer and the behavioral health services provider should continue past the motion to dismiss stage, as...

