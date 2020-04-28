Airgas To Pay $257K To End Pollution Suit Over Texas Plants

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Gas distributor Airgas and its parent company have agreed to pay just over a quarter of a million dollars to settle Clean Air Act violations discovered during inspections following a fatal 2013 explosion at a Texas facility, according to court filings Tuesday. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reached the deal with Air Liquide Large Industries U.S. LP and Airgas USA LLC to settle claims that three facilities in the Houston area and one in Freeport, Texas, failed to adhere to environmental regulations intended to minimize the risk of a chemical accident. The EPA said the facilities did not take all mandated...

