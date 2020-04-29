3rd Circ. Says Arbitrator Has Dibs On Coverall Wage Claims

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator, not a federal judge, should decide whether the claims of workers behind a proposed class action accusing Coverall North America Inc. and a franchisee of misclassifying employees as independent contractors belong in court or in arbitration, the Third Circuit has ruled. A three-member panel partially reversed a district court decision Tuesday, letting some claims proceed in court and sending others to an arbitrator to resolve arbitrability questions, saying the judge needs to take a closer look at the agreements in question. Luis A. Silva, who bought a franchise cleaning business from Coverall through its New Jersey-based partner Sujol LLC,...

