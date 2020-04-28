Allstate Put Texas Drivers On 'Suckers List,' Suit Says

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 11:49 PM EDT) -- Allstate was hit with a proposed class action in Texas federal court on Tuesday over its alleged practice of unwittingly placing policyholders on what a recent Consumer Reports investigation called a "suckers list" of higher-paying customers, saying the company's actions are not only unethical but also illegal. According to the lawsuit against The Allstate Corp. by Texas policyholders Sara Shannon, Rosa Palacios, and Debra Corbello, the company has undertaken two different tactics aimed at getting longer-tenured customers to pay higher premiums. "Allstate has knowingly betrayed the loyalties of millions of its long-time Texas auto policyholders through its implementation of two related...

