Fla. Judge Revives Claim Against Timeshare Exit Co.

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 11:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday revived Westgate Resorts Ltd.'s deceptive and unfair trade practices claim against a timeshare exit company, ruling that Westgate had provided enough evidence that a jury could reasonably conclude the company deceived consumers by telling them they could legitimately get them out of their timeshare commitments. U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell granted Westgate's motion for reconsideration of a February ruling in which he handed the Timeshare Exit Team summary judgment on Westgate's Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act claim. The judge said that in his February order, he had erred by inadvertently failing to...

