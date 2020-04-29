LabCorp Faces Derivative Suit Over Data Breaches

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A LabCorp stockholder is seeking to hold the company's top officers and directors accountable in the wake of two data breaches that exposed millions of patients' personal information, according to a derivative suit filed in Delaware's Chancery Court. Shareholder Raymond Eugenio says the company's leadership "consciously disregarded" duties to timely notify affected patients and stockholders of the data breaches, failed to adequately publicly disclose them and ignored obligations to pursue better cybersecurity policies, according to the complaint filed April 23. "Demand is futile in this case as there does not exist a majority of board members capable of disinterestedly and independently...

