Bad Faith Sinks Most Of Sky's Trademark Infringement Suit

Law360, London (April 29, 2020, 3:23 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled Wednesday that Sky PLC sought overly broad trademark protections in bad faith to cover products ranging from insulation to whips that the telecommunications company had no plans to use, handing a win to Seattle start-up Skykick. Sky had applied "partly in bad faith" for five trademarks that it had no plans to use, the High Court has ruled. (AP) Sky had applied "partly in bad faith" for the five trademarks, which covered computer software, data storage and computer services, but also uses such as "bleaching preparations," "insulation materials" and "whips," Judge Richard Arnold said at the High Court....

