Chubb Loses OK To Pursue $400M Fire Dispute In Russia

Law360, London (April 29, 2020, 4:21 PM BST) -- An English appellate court on Wednesday reversed a decision allowing Chubb to pursue a $400 million suit in Moscow over a power plant fire, ruling that the action violates a London arbitration agreement. The Court of Appeal has overturned a High Court decision that found the English courts did not have jurisdiction to settle a dispute between Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi AS and three insurers within the Chubb Group over whether an arbitration clause in a construction contract applies to fire liability claims. The ruling means that Enka has now secured an injunction preventing Chubb Russia from continuing proceedings it launched against...

