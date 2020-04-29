$87M Wayfair Stock-Drop Suit Draws Skepticism From Judge

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Wayfair Inc. investors may need more evidence to support their claim that the e-commerce giant's executives fraudulently dumped $87 million worth of stock before announcing a big loss, a skeptical Massachusetts federal judge said Wednesday. In a hearing over the Wayfair executives' motion to dismiss, attorneys for the proposed class were on the defensive as U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock pressed them on whether there were any specific false statements the bigwigs made to artificially pump up the stock price. The Massachusetts federal judge said the investors need something to bolster their argument that the executives knew Wayfair would miss its third...

