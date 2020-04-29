Judge Mulls Fairness Of Nomura Bond Traders' Prosecutions

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge considered whether two former Nomura Securities traders were on notice that they were committing a crime when they concealed their profit margins while dealing in mortgage-backed bonds, saying the "absence of precedent" for the cases raises "serious concerns." Michael Gramins and Ross Shapiro were indicted five years ago on charges of defrauding buyers and sellers of residential mortgage backed securities by misrepresenting the price a counterparty would accept and taking the difference as profit. Their 2017 trial largely ended in mistrial, and U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny heard their argument on Wednesday that he should reconsider...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS