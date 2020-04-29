2 Blank-Check Cos. Refill Pipeline With IPOs Totaling $500M

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Two more special purpose acquisition companies, one advised by Kirkland & Ellis and another by Blank Rome, have filed initial public offerings preliminarily estimated to raise a combined $500 million this week, bolstering a growing pipeline of blank-check companies lining up to go public in May. The new flings Tuesday add to a wave of blank-check companies seeking out public markets in recent weeks. Activity paused in March as the coronavirus outbreak accelerated, but the stock market has recovered lately, enabling IPOs to proceed with more certainty. Jaws Acquisition Corp., advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, filed a $400 million IPO...

