Chubb Must Cover Sandy Damage Started By Wind, Court Told

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Chubb policyholders told a New Jersey appeals court Wednesday that the insurer must cover Superstorm Sandy damages to their former beachfront residences even if their policies didn't cover flooding because wind was a covered peril that kicked off the sequence of events leading to the homes' collapse. Saying that "but for the wind, there would have been no storm surge," the insureds' attorney, John N. Ellison of Reed Smith LLP, urged a three-judge Appellate Division panel to nix a ruling last year that a surface water exclusion in the policies bars such coverage, saying a trial court improperly rejected...

