Vodafone Loses $632M Tax Refund Claim In India's Top Court

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- An appeal by telecommunications giant Vodafone Group's India unit seeking a tax refund of 47.6 billion rupees ($632 million) was rejected Wednesday by India's Supreme Court, which allowed the recovery of only 7.3 billion rupees and dismissed the case. The decision by a two-judge panel of the country's top court against Vodafone Idea Ltd. is part of an ongoing dispute over 142 billion rupees in assessed taxes between 2014 and 2018. During that period, U.K.-based Vodafone Group PLC underwent a restructuring and merger of its several Indian subsidiaries, prompting a high-profile international arbitration. Vodafone Idea, which provides mobile services, had sued...

