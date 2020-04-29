Energy Execs Say Law Firm Shouldn't Slip Investors' Suits

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Two men accused of bilking investors in an alternative-energy company told a Pennsylvania federal court the law firm Dodaro Matta & Cambest can't pin potential liability from fraud suits on them since the firm had a close-up view of the company's operations and allegedly failed to give it sound legal advice. Kevin T. Carney and Robert Irey, principals of Alternative Energy Holdings LLC, told the court Tuesday their fellow defendants — Dodaro Matta & Cambest PC and two attorneys, one of whom still works at the firm — cannot pin possible liability from several securities fraud suits on them because the...

