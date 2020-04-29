Investor Class Action Claims Groupon Hid Sales Losses

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Investors of e-coupon retailer Groupon filed a proposed securities class action against the company in Illinois district court Tuesday, alleging it misled investors about its financial health before ending its sale of physical goods and announcing the departure of two of its top executives. Groupon didn't disclose to investors that its goods category was suffering loss of sales, that the company relied on that category to drive sales, especially during the holiday season, and positive statements about the company were misleading, according to the complaint. The proposed class consists of investors who bought Groupon stocks between Nov. 4, 2019, and Feb....

