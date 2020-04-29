Revamped Calif. Property Tax Plan Still Stoking Dissent

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Supporters of a hotly debated California ballot measure that would change how commercial and industrial property is taxed have submitted a reworked proposal exempting small businesses to the secretary of state, but the changes are failing to assuage the opposition. The Wilshire Grand Center in Los Angeles. An updated ballot initiative would remove commercial and industrial properties from the protection of California's longstanding Proposition 13. (AP) A revamped version of the initiative, known as the California Schools and Local Communities Funding Act, would remove commercial and industrial properties from the protection of California's Proposition 13. It has been submitted to Secretary of State Alex Padilla...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS