Ex-Staffing Exec's NJ Whistleblower Suit Headed To Texas

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge sent to Texas federal court a whistleblower suit against a San Antonio-based staffing agency from an ex-company executive who lives in the Garden State, saying Wednesday that both sides had agreed to resolve their disputes in the Lone Star State. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty granted InGenesis Inc.'s bid to transfer Jennie Darrow's complaint to the Western District of Texas, relying in large part on a forum selection clause in the parties' arbitration agreement that designated that district court or Texas state courts in Bexar County as the exclusive homes for proceedings related to the agreement....

