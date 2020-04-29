OneWeb Gets OK For $300M Financing And July Sale

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Startup satellite internet provider OneWeb Global won approval on Wednesday from a New York bankruptcy judge for up to $300 million in debtor-in-possession financing to keep it afloat until it can auction off its assets in July. At a telephone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approved both the DIP package and sale procedures that will see all of the company's assets on the block July 2. London-based OneWeb was founded in 2015 to build and launch a network of small, low-Earth-orbit satellites — developed in a joint venture with Airbus — to provide worldwide high-bandwidth internet access. The company said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS