DuPont Hit With ITC Complaint Over Synthetic Roofing Patent

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A California company has called on the U.S. International Trade Commission to probe synthetic roofing underlayment imports by Delaware-based DuPont and a slew of other companies, claiming in a complaint that they infringe a patent covering slip-resistant roof barriers. Kirsch Research and Development LLC lodged its complaint with the commission April 24, which alleges violations of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 and asks for cease-and-desist orders and a limited exclusion order barring DuPont and the other proposed respondents from bringing in their allegedly infringing products. The ITC has not decided whether to institute an investigation yet, but said...

