10th Circ. Strikes Down Kansas Citizenship Proof Voter Law

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit ruled Wednesday that Kansas is barred from requiring residents to produce documentary proof of their U.S. citizenship when registering to vote, declaring that the election law in question is unconstitutional. The ruling is a blow to former Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach, an immigration hardliner who championed the law and led President Donald Trump's now-disbanded voter fraud commission. Kobach had helped fuel Trump's unsubstantiated claims that millions of fraudulent votes had cost him the popular vote in 2016. He claimed that noncitizens are voting illegally and that the Kansas voter registration law enacted in 2013 is intended...

