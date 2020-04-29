Calif. Nursing Home Can't Arbitrate Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT) -- A Southern California nursing home must face a lawsuit over a patient's death after a state appeals court held that dual wrongful death claims lodged by the patient's widow and son can't be arbitrated separately. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Fourth Appellate District on Tuesday denied Chapman Care Center's bid to send to arbitration a suit brought by widow Therese Nida and son Craig Nida accusing the skilled nursing facility of causing the March 2018 death of patient William Nida due to unspecified negligence. Craig Nida had signed the arbitration agreement as his father's legal representative but an Orange...

