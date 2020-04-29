Ex-NBA Player Says Dick's Used His Image Without OK

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Retired NBA player Eddie Gill claimed in Illinois federal court Wednesday that Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. used his image in advertising without permission for 10 years and unlawfully tricked consumers into thinking he was associated with the retailer. Gill, who played for six NBA teams throughout his nearly 13-year career, claimed in his suit that Dick's used his picture in at least 57 stores nationwide as a form of "image advertising" that aimed to promote its business and boost product sales. But the unauthorized use violates federal laws governing commerce and trade as well as other Illinois laws, including its Consumer...

