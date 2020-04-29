Standing Challenge Roils $9.3B NetSuite-Oracle Merger Suit

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Over defense opposition, Delaware's Chancery Court allowed a new stockholder plaintiff to intervene Wednesday in a derivative challenge to the $9.3 billion Oracle-NetSuite merger, as a fight heats up over the original lead investor's possible loss of standing in the three-year-old case. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said during a teleconference ruling that adding investor Robert Jessup as a second plaintiff would not harm the immediate interests of Oracle Corp. Stockholders in the derivative suit will continue seeking damages on Oracle's behalf, accusing Lawrence J. Ellison — who founded both companies — and others of lining up an overpriced, conflicted, insider-driven...

