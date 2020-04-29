Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Anheuser-Busch, Heineken Agree To End Draft Pour IP Row

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Anheuser-Busch and Heineken asked a New York federal judge on Wednesday to dismiss an intellectual property lawsuit alleging Heineken infringed Anheuser-Busch's patented inventions designed to protect the quality of beer when it's poured from a keg.

In a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice, Anheuser-Busch LLC and Heineken USA Inc. asked U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken to toss the patent suit, with each party bearing its own fees and costs.

The stipulation to dismiss the suit did not include details about the agreement, and representatives for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday evening.

The beer behemoths...

