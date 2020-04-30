NCAA IP Shift 'One Step Forward, Two Steps Back' For Players

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The NCAA's shift toward allowing college athletes to be paid for endorsements and other uses of their names, images and likenesses may wind up being a minor concession if the organization succeeds in its push to block legislation and litigation seeking further reforms, particularly if it comes with any protection from antitrust scrutiny, experts say. The organization said Wednesday that its board of governors now supports the idea of college athletes being paid "for third-party endorsements both related to and separate from athletics," a significant change to the current system that prohibits athletes from capitalizing on their popularity while in school....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS