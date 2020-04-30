11th Circ. OKs FTC Intervention In SmileDirect Antitrust Case

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit said Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission can participate in oral argument to help make SmileDirect's case against Georgia's dental board over a state rule that restricts the company's teledentistry business. In a one-sentence order, the federal appeals court said it would grant the federal government's request to participate in oral argument scheduled for May 20 in support of the teeth-straightening company in its challenge to the dentistry board's restrictions that the company says block competition with Georgia dentists. The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division and the FTC have already filed an amicus brief supporting SmileDirect in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS