Dental Co. Looks To Nix High Court Arbitration Question

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Dental equipment distributor Henry Schein Inc. told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that a question relating to whether arbitrators can rule on their own jurisdiction if an underlying agreement incorporates certain arbitral rules doesn't warrant the court's attention. Schein urged the justices to deny the certiorari petition submitted by competing distributor Archer and White Sales Inc., which is asking the court to consider whether if an arbitration agreement incorporates arbitral rules allowing arbitrators to decide their own jurisdiction, that means the parties clearly wanted an arbitrator to decide whether a claim must be arbitrated or litigated. The question has arisen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS