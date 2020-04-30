3rd Circ. Says Atty's Fraud Appeal Is 'Revisionist History'

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A federal appeals court said a Philadelphia-area attorney was fooling himself if he thought his efforts to repay an elderly client from whom he stole tens of thousands of dollars could wipe out the bulk of his nearly four-year prison sentence for victimizing the woman. The Third Circuit on Wednesday rejected arguments from John Kelvin Conner that he should have received credit for the $67,000 he returned to ex-client Sarah Fauntleroy after she and her family discovered he had been abusing his power-of-attorney privileges by regularly withdrawing money from her bank account. "Conner has apparently convinced himself that the phrase 'give...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS