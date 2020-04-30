U of Miami Mishandled Nearly $1B Retirement Plan, Suit Says

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The University of Miami became the latest school to be targeted in an ERISA suit when it was slapped with a proposed class action in Florida federal court claiming the university mismanaged its nearly $1 billion retirement plan. University of Miami Retirement Savings Plan participants Maria Aceituno, Guillermo Creamer, Lilly Leyva and Augustino Santiago hit the school with a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action on Wednesday. The suit — brought on behalf of more than 16,000 plan participants and beneficiaries — alleged that even though the plan had significant clout to bargain for cheaper investment management and administrative...

