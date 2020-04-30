FIFA Charges Dropped Against Deceased Ex-Honduran Prez

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has asked a New York federal court to dismiss its criminal case against Rafael Callejas, the former president of Honduras who pled guilty in a sprawling FIFA corruption probe, in light of the fact that Callejas died earlier this month. In a single-sentence letter addressed to U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen dated Wednesday, U.S. prosecutors requested that the 2015 superseding indictment against Callejas be dismissed. Callejas was the president of the Republic of Honduras from 1990 to 1994 and headed the Honduran soccer body National Autonomous Federation of Football of Honduras, known as Fenafuth, from...

