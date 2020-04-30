Benihana Tries To Scuttle Crab Meat False Ad Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 1:13 PM EDT) -- Hibachi chain Benihana Inc. is asking a California federal court to throw out claims that it misled customers into thinking its sushi rolls contain real crab meat, saying the claims "defy common sense" because the menu states plainly that they use imitation meat. The restaurant said Wednesday that the menu puts a small mark next to "crab" in the description of the rolls, which directs customers to another spot on the same page, which states that "Kani kama crab & kani kama crab mix contain imitation crab." With that disclaimer, the restaurant said, no reasonable customer would expect the sushi rolls...

